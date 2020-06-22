The Delhi High Court adjourned the hearing on the bail application moved in former Jamia Coordination Committee (JCC) member Safoora Zargar case till tomorrow June 23 after a request was sought by the Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Safoora, Jamia Millia student, who is over 20 weeks pregnant, was arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell accused of hatching a conspiracy to incite riots in the national capital's northeast area in February.

'Safoora's delicate state of health a concern'

Rajiv Shakdher, the Single Bench Justice, asked the Solicitor General, Tushar Mehta, to come prepared with the instructions. Initially, Nithya Ramakrishnan opposed the adjournment as Safoora's health was a matter of concern at the moment as her client, Safoora is in prison while she is pregnant.

After which, ASG Lekhi said it may help decide the issue summarily and avoid further arguments in the matter and said it was advisable to adjourn the hearing for tomorrow.

Previously, the single-judge bench of Justice Rajiv Shakdar asked the Delhi Police to file a status report and slated the matter for hearing on June 22.

In February, the Delhi violence had broken out between the protesters and CAA supporters this year in which at least 53 people including IB official Ankit Sharma and Head Constable Rattan Lal were killed.