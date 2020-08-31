Former President Pranab Mukherjee passed away on Monday, Aug. 31. Mukherjee had undergone an emergency brain surgery on August 10, post which he was placed on ventilator support at the Army Research and Referral Hospital. The former president's condition had remained critical after the procedure and he'd also tested positive for COVID-19.

"With a Heavy Heart , this is to inform you that my father Shri #PranabMukherjee has just passed away inspite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital & prayers ,duas & prarthanas from people throughout India ! I thank all of You," Abhijeet Mukherjee tweeted, confirming former president's death.

The veteran leader was admitted to the hospital on August 10 in a critical condition. Mukherjee had a large brain clot, and a life-saving surgery was performed on the minister. Mukherjee's son and daughter had shared updates about his critical health condition, which did not improve after the surgery.

Condolences pour in

"Shri Pranab Mukherjee brought dignity and decorum to every post held by him during his long & distinguished public service. My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. Om Shanti!" M Venkaiah Naidu, Vice President of India, said.

Pranab Mukherjee's life

Pranab Mukherjee was born on December 11, 1935. The 84-year-old veteran leader led an exemplary political career spanning five decades, during which he occupied several ministerial portfolios within the government.

Mukherjee was the thirteenth president of India. He was sworn in as the President of India on July 25, 2012, making him the first Bengali president of the country. He had even held the position of Union Finance Minister from 2009 to 2012. Later in 2017, Mukherjee retired from politics citing reasons of health condition and advanced age.

As recent as last year, Mukherjee was awarded India's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna by President Ram Nath Kovind.