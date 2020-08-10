On Monday, Pranab Mukherjee who previously served as India's president has tested positive for the highly contagious Coronavirus. The politician took to Twitter to make the announcement this afternoon.

Pranab Mukherjee tests COVID-positive

Congress leader Pranab Mukherjee announced on Twitter that he tested positive for COVID-19 on his visit to the hospital. Assuring everybody that he's taking precautions, Mukherjee said, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

Pranab Mukherjee served as India's President between 2012 and 2017. Many are wishing the Congress politician a quick recovery. The 84-year-old is joining a lengthy list of politicians across the country who have so far tested positive for COVID-19. Recently Home Minister Amit Shah had also tested positive for the virus as well.

Further details are awaited.