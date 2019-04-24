Apoorva Tiwari, Rohit Shekhar Tiwari's wife, was arrested by the Delhi Police on Wednesday, April 24, on the charge of murder. Rohit's wife Apoorva, servant Golu and driver Akhilesh are the main suspects in the case.

The Crime Branch of Delhi Police has registered a case of murder after the post-mortem report revealed that Rohit had died due to strangulation. As per the CCTV footages, Apoorva went to the first floor where the deceased stayed, along with the other two suspects.

The son of late Congress veteran ND Tiwari died under mysterious circumstances last week in New Delhi and was declared brought dead at Max Hospital in Saket.

Chilling details

Earlier, several reports were doing the rounds of Rohit having an extra-marital affair with one of his relative's wife which upset Apoorva. However, Rohit's mother Ujjwala denied the rumours and said that both her sons - Rohit and Siddharth - were in favour of parting with their property. But this decision, according to Ujjawala, didn't go down well with Apurva who fought with her husband over the matter.

Both Rohit and Apoorva had married in 2018 after a year-long courtship. The couple had met through a matrimonial website in 2017 and even though Rohit didn't want to marry her, they eventually agreed on tying the knot.