Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the 'Atmanirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' on Thursday, June 26, to provide employment to migrant labourers and others who lost their jobs during the coronavirus pandemic.

The scheme was launched by PM Modi through video-conference in the presence of UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The 'Atmanirbhar UP Rojgar Abhiyan' scheme is likely to provide around one crore jobs in one go.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister's Office said, "PM @narendramodi inaugurates the unique and path-breaking initiative scheme of Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Yojana."

Uttar Pradesh became the first state in the country to provide job options to one crore people in one go.

This is the first time that the Prime Minister participated in a state-level event since the coronavirus outbreak started

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)