A footover bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station, which connects CSMT platform no. 1 (North end) with with BT Lane near The Times of India building and Azad Maidan police station in south Mumbai, has collapsed on Thursday evening. Atleast 34 people have been injured, 4 people have died and several are feared to be trapped under the debris. The death toll is likely to rise.

According to ANI, senior officials have rushed to the accident spot and injured persons are being shifted to the St George hospital and GT hospital. Traffic has been affected after a part of the foot over bridge near CSMT station in Mumbai collapsed. Commuters have been advised to take the alternate routes to their destinations.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force has rushed to the accident site. As per initial information 10-12 persons are feared to be trapped in debris. The fire brigade team has reached the spot and rescue operation is underway.

The Ministry of Railways have said that the collapsed footover bridge was constructed and owned by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). However, the Railway doctors and officials have been cooperating with BMC in relief and rescue operations.

More details are awaited.