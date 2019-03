A fire broke out at the sixth floor of Vikas Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday. Three fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

Initial reports suggest a short circuit as a cause for the fire. Casualties are yet to be ascertained.

Earlier, on March 6, a massive blaze had broken out on the fifth floor of Pandit Deendayal Antyodaya Bhawan at the CGO Complex in Delhi leaving a CISF trooper dead.

(This is a developing story, awaiting further updates)