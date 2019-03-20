Diamantaire Nirav Modi, who is wanted in the $2 billion PNB fraud case, was arrested in London on Wednesday. The 48-year-old was reportedly staying in the United Kingdom since February 2018. He is expected to be produced at a court in London at 3.30 pm (IST).

A court in London had earlier issued an arrest warrant against Modi. The court was responding to a request raised by the Enforcement Directorate for his extradition from the UK.

According to reports, Nirav Modi had entered the UK on a golden visa. This visa is issued for those outside the UK who promise to invest at least 2 billion pounds in the country within a span of five years in exchange for permanent residency.

The development comes days after Telegraph UK released a video revealing Nirav Modi's whereabouts. In the video, the fugitive businessman was seen roaming on the streets of London sporting a handle-bar moustache and a jacket by Ostrich Hide, which costs around £10,000. As per the media reports, Nirav Modi arrived in London in February 2018 and even managed to travel in and out of the country at least four times despite his passport being cancelled by India.