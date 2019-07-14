New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson won the crucial toss and despite overcast conditions and some help for bowlers from the pitch, decided to bat first. The Black Caps have gone into the match with the same team as the semi-finals.

There was rain in the morning and the pitch has a bit of grass which means that bowlers will have assitance early on. As a result, Martin Guptill and Henry Nicholls will have the big responsibility to avoid early damage from Chris Woakes and Jofra Archer, both of whom were in good form in this tournament.

England captain Eoin Morgan didn't show any disappointment and said it would have been a 50-50 decision for him if he had won the toss. He added that the team that plays better would win and hence, no great disappointment as batting second.

New Zealand had batted first in the 2015 World Cup final also but could only post a modest score which was chased down easily by Australia. They would look to make amends for it today.