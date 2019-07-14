New Zealand's chances of winning the World Cup got an early boost due to a solid 2nd wicket partnership between captain Kane Williamson and Henry Nicholls. The first ten overs were always going to be crucial as the bowlers were expected to get most help in this period. And that did happen. Chris Woakes bowled a very good opening spell and succeeded in getting Henry Nicholls declared out but the decision was overturned through DRS.



Martin Guptill, who looked hesitant early on, decided to break the shackles and play his shots. Eventually, he got dismissed by another good delivery by Woakes for 19. But Williamson batted with great caution, leaving a lot of deliveries and playing carefully against those which were straight. Henry Nicholls also tightened up his defence and stroked some beautiful boundaries.

This meant that England picked up just one wicket in the first 15 overs and New Zealand reached 63/1. While Woakes bowled beautifully, Jofra Archer was too short and allowed the batsmen to defend him easily off the back-foot. The pressure is now on the home side.