India women's ODI and Test team captain Mithali Raj has announced her retirement from T20 internationals. The former T20 international captain, who has led India in 32 T20 internationals including the World T20 World Cups in 2012, 2014 and 2016, has been very successful in the shortest format of cricket.

The 36-year-old Indian cricketer has played 88 T20 internationals and has 2,364 runs to her name at an average of 37.3. She is the first Indian to reach the landmark 2,000 runs in T20I and is the highest run-getter for India in the format.

In a statement released by BCCI, the veteran cricketer said that she wants to prepare herself for the 2021 ODI World Cup. She added that her dream is to win a World Cup for the country and wished luck to the T20 team as they prepare for the upcoming series against South Africa.

"After representing India in T20 internationals since 2006, I wish to retire from T20Is to focus my energies on readying myself for the 2021 One Day World Cup. It remains my dream to win a World Cup for my country and I want to give it my best. I thank the BCCI for their continuous support and wish the Indian T20 team good luck as they prepare for the home series against South Africa Women," said Mithali Raj.