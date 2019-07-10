He may have hardly turned a ball in his six overs but New Zealand's only spinner in the XI Mitchell Santner has established a boa constrictor like hold on the Indian batsmen. This has also led to him picking up two wickets. His bowling analysis reads 6-2-7-2.

First it was Rishabh Pant who decided to break the shackles of Santner by trying to slog sweep him over deep midwicket and holed out to the fielder there. Then, it was Hardik who attempted the same shot but got a top edge and got caught by a fielder in the same position, though little bit inside the boundary.

Santner hasn't bowled one loose delivery and this was what forced both Indian batsmen to go for big hits. New Zealand were criticised for not playing enough scoring shots but India's innings is making the Kiwi batting effort look like a blitzkrieg. Presently, India are 97/6 in 32 overs.