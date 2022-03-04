Updated at 11:30 p.m., March 4, 2022

Fire is under control now. Patients have been evacuated.

Original article...

Massive fire broke out in a hospital in Srinagar. Fire engulfed Bone and Joint Hospital, Barzulla, on Friday night. Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames. SDRF teams have also reached the spot.

There is no word on the casualties yet. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.

Several photos and videos have appeared on Twitter, showing just how vastly the blaze has spread. Junaid Azim Mattu, Mayor of Srinagar, arrived at the location to review to efforts to douse the flames.

A public advisory has also been issued in this regard. The public is requested to give way to ambulances and not to assemble near the road leading to Bone & Joints Hospital, Barzulla, as it can cause traffic jams, affecting the movement of ambulances.