A month after the devastating explosion that rocked Beirut, massive fire has engulfed the very port of Lebanon capital. The huge fire broke out in the Port of Beirut, which triggered panic bringing back the memories of the massive explosion that took place on August 4.

It is not clear what caused the massive fire at the port, but a mushroom of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames erupting from the ground. The footage from the site shows firefighters tending to the fire. According to a local news agency, the fire broke out at the warehouse where tires are stored.

Month after a devastating explosion in #Beirut, now a large fire has been reported in the same area of the port. Cause of fire still unknown but efforts underway to extinguish the fire. No reason to panic. pic.twitter.com/N7EJWcpCqa — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) September 10, 2020

A large fire has broken out amongst the rubble at Beirut Port#Beirut pic.twitter.com/FdGANNFD7I — CNW (@ConflictsW) September 10, 2020

According to the Lebanese Army, army helicopters have been deployed to extinguish the fire. Companies and residents in the surrounding area of the port are evacuating the site. Lebanese troops closed roads leading up to the port.