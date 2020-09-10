Beirut fire
Beirut fireIBT Creative

A month after the devastating explosion that rocked Beirut, massive fire has engulfed the very port of Lebanon capital. The huge fire broke out in the Port of Beirut, which triggered panic bringing back the memories of the massive explosion that took place on August 4.

It is not clear what caused the massive fire at the port, but a mushroom of black smoke billowed from the port with orange flames erupting from the ground. The footage from the site shows firefighters tending to the fire. According to a local news agency, the fire broke out at the warehouse where tires are stored.

According to the Lebanese Army, army helicopters have been deployed to extinguish the fire.  Companies and residents in the surrounding area of the port are evacuating the site. Lebanese troops closed roads leading up to the port. 