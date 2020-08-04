A massive explosion in Beirut shook Lebanon's capital on Tuesday, causing damage to property and leaving several injured. While an official statement in the matter is awaited, several videos of the explosion have been shared on Twitter. The massive blast likely occurred in a fireworks warehouse or possibly a vessel carrying fireworks shipment. Official statement is awaited.

The effect from the blast was felt several miles away from the Beirut port. Videos shared on Twitter also show windows of a nearby high-rise blown out. A cloud of thick smoke billowed from the city center and many witnessed the blast from miles away. Nearby buildings reportedly suffered damage as windows shattered and false ceilings dropped.

share horrific footage

Several photos and videos have flooded social media showing the horrific blast and the aftermath of the explosion.

This is a developing story...