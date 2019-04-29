A major fire broke out at a chemical factory in Delhi's Naraina Industrial Area on Monday. Around 30 fire tenders are at the spot. the incident occurred on April 29, Monday.

The fire department was alerted at 11:30 AM and the situation was declared to a major fire.

It is not known if there are any casualties.

BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi tweeted that she has spoken to fire officer Atul Garg. It is being reported that there were no fire hydrants installed in the locality.

She tweeted, "Sad to learn about the fire outbreak in Naraina. Spoke to Mr. Atul Garg, Fire Officer about the situation. Incredibly, no water hydrants were installed contrary to what was proudly declared during the CW Games. Praying for everyone's safety."