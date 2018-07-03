Malaysian police have arrested former prime minister Najib Razak a little more than a month after he lost the electoral battle against mentor-turned foe Mahathir Mohamad.

Najib's lawyers confirmed the arrest and the local media said a police car took him from his Kuala Lumpur home late in the afternoon.

The former prime minister's arrest came after a multi-billion dollar corruption scandal tainted his reign, provoked Mahathir to come out of retirement to fight graft, and eventually cost the premier a crucial election.

Mahathir, a former mentor of Najib, turned his arch enemy after the 1Malaysia Development Bhd scandal unfurled.

Though Mahathir asked him to quit after the 1mdb scandal broke, Najib battled on vigorously. He was under the scanner after reports emerged that millions of dollars from the state funds might have been diverted into his personal bank accounts. The payments were made from one of several private bank accounts owned by Najib and the funds originated from government investment fund 1Malaysia Development Bhd, which is under investigation.

Many countries including Singapore, Hong Kong, Switzerland, UK and the United Arab Emirates launched investigation into the money trail linked to the corruption at the Malaysian state investment fund. in July US investigators implicated Najib in the financial fraud.