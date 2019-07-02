The Bangladeshi batsmen fought hard till the very end. Even when everyone had given up hope on their behalf, Sabbir Rahman and Shaifuddin kept hitting the ball beautifully and finding the gaps to keep their team in the hunt. The value of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and the deficiency of Mohammad Shami came into view again as the former produced a brilliant display of death overs bowling while the latter struggled.

In the end, Bangladesh were in a situation where they needed 36 runs off the last three overs and a very dangerous looking Shaifuddin was at the crease. He smashed a ball down the ground for four and brought up his fifty. With two balls remaining in the over, he gave the strike to Rubel Hossain and brought the number of runs down to 29. Considering that this was Bumrah's last over and Shami had to bowl one of the two remaining, Bangladesh were making Indian fans really nervous.

But this is one, Jasprit Bumrah, once again showed what an incredible performer he is. The ability of this right-arm pacer to produce his best deliveries when the pressure is greatest is unmatched. He did exactly the same here and bowled two perfect yorkers to dismiss the last two batsmen and finish off the match before Shaifudding had any chance for performing any heroics in the last two overs.

He ended up with figures of 4/55 and didn't bowl as well through the day as he usually does. There were far too many easy length balls from him today. But when it mattered the most, Bumrah was at the peak of his powers and delivered India safely into the semis. Job done.