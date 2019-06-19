In a much-needed boost for the South African team, one of their key bowlers, Lungi Ngidi has been declared fit to play in the upcoming match against New Zealand. For South Africa, this game holds great importance as both these teams are fighting for a semi-final spot.

The Proteas have been badly hampered by injuries with Dale Steyn and Anrich Nortje ruled out from the entire tournament. Ngidi, then, suffered an injury during one of his team's early matches and had to be taken off the field. After missing the last three games, Ngidi is now ready to regain his place in the team and revive the new ball partnership with Kagiso Rabada.

While Rabada's performance in this World Cup has been good, he hasn't got enough support from the other end to cause trouble the batsmen. With Ngidi back, South Africa may just rediscover the spark they need for turning around their fortunes.