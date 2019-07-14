England are fumbling badly in their run chase as their key batsman Joe Root was first dismissed off the bowling of Colin de Grandhomme and then the skipper Eoin Morgan succumbed a magnificent catch in the deep by Lockie Ferguson.

Morgan played the upper cut to a wide and short delivery. Ferguson was at the cover boundary but came charging in and dived full length to grab the ball and put England in a precarious situation of 86/4.

They now have Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes at the crease. Both batsmen are talismanic and have played memorable knocks in the past. But the problem for them is the fact that de Grandhomme, regarded as the weak link in the bowling attack, has proved to be very economical. Neesham's 10 overs have produced just 25 runs and one wicket.

Their spinner Mitchell Santner is yet to bowl and other main bowlers like Boult and Henry have overs left as well. England are 111/4 in as many as 29 overs.