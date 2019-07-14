Just when New Zealand started looking dangerously assured of posting a big first-innings score, their middle-overs specialist Liam Plunkett pulled them back by delivering two big blows. First, he dismissed the captain and best batsman in Kiwi side Kane Williamson who was looking in good form and striking the ball nicely.

What worked for Plunkett against the Black Caps captain was a cross seam delivery that bounced a bit extra and got the outside edge of Williamson's wicket as the latter tried to play a drive.

Then, Plunkett added to the woes of New Zealand by picking up the wicket of well-set Henry Nicholls. He had just completed his fifty and was also looking on his way to a good score but a fullish delivery took the inside-edge and clipped the leg-stump.

Williamson was out for 30 and Nicholls got 55. New Zealand now are 123/3 after 29 overs. The responsibility to take the Kiwis to a good score lies on the shoulders of Ross Taylor and Tom Latham. While the former has a lot of experience, the latter is also a very capable batsman.