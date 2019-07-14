New Zealand find themselves in a precarious situation in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup final after they were reduced to 179/5 in 40 overs. The more important thing were the two men who had been dismissed lately - Ross Taylor and Jimmy Neesham.

Taylor had played a crucial role in taking his team to a competitive score in the semi-final. However, he was trapped lbw by a Mark Wood delivery that he missed. Jimmy Neesham came in and played some wonderful shot. He seemed to be in a good rhythm and was timing and placing the ball nicely. But after hitting a boundary in an over from Plunkett, he got carried away and attempted a lofted straight drive which was mistimed and the catch offered was taken easily at mid-on.

With both these batsmen gone, the Kiwis are in a difficult position as the last ten overs are upon them and they only have two recognised batsmen left - Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Latham. Even getting to 250 would be difficult from hereon.