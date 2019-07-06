Continuing his meteoric rise in international cricket, Jasprit Bumrah completed 100 wickets in one-day international cricket during India's match against Sri Lanka in the ICC 2019 Cricket World Cup. The right armer from Gujarat came into the match with 99 wickets in 56 matches. But when he dismissed Sri Lankan captain Dimuth Karunaratne, the ace fast bowler completed his century and did it in lesser time than every other Indian bowler except one.

That one bowler is Mohammad Shami who had taken just one match less for achieving this distinction. Bumrah's rise in international cricket has been meteoric. Not only has he emerged as the best limited-overs bowler in world cricket, thanks to his perfect yorkers and clever changes of pace, he also emerged as one of the best Test bowlers last year and played a big role in India's successes overseas. If he continues his good form, Bumrah will have many more records to break.