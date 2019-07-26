After performing brilliantly for two days and giving themselves a great chance to pull off the biggest upset in the history of Test cricket, the Ireland team suffered a humiliating collapse in their last innings of their first-ever Test match at Lord's cricket ground and got bundled out for just 38. They managed to avoid the ignominy of creating the world record for the lowerst Test score by a team in Test history when they went past 26.

Apart from that though, there was nothing else to celebrate for the Irish side in only their third Test since becoming a Test-playing nation. The day started with the England team leading by 181 runs and 9-down. Stuart Thompson got the remaining wicket on the very first ball fo the day and thereby ensured that his team needed 182 runs to earn their first-ever Test match victory.

However, under overcast conditions with the ball swinging viciously, Chris Woakes bowled a devastating spell and with figures of 6/17 in 7.4 overs, dismantled the batting order of the visitors. He was able aided by Stuart Broad who picked up 4/19 in his 8 overs. The swing generated by the two bowlers proved too hot to handle for all batsmen and only opener James McCollum got into double figures - 11. While this is not the smallest score in Test history, it is the shortest innings any team has played in this format of the game as it lasted only 15.4 overs and around 90 minutes.