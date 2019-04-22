After days of speculation, the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) has been shifted from Chennai to Hyderabad. The main reason for the choice was the inability of MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to open three of its stands. Therefore, the big finale of the league will be scripted at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in the capital of Telangana.

This means that if the Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for the final, they would have the benefit of playing the most important match of the season at home. Chennai, though, won't be left empty handed. The famous Chepauk stadium will host Qualifier 1 while Qualifier 2 and the eliminator would take place at Vishakhapatnam's ACA-VDCA Stadium.

Chennai Super Kings are once again looking favourites for the title while the team they defeated in the final last year – Sunrisers – are having a mixed season. Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are the other two teams in the top-4 of the points table at the moment.