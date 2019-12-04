The Supreme court on Wednesday, December 4, granted bail to former Finance Minister and Congress leader P Chidambaram in the INX Media money laundering case, registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

What is the INX media case?

The INX Media case of money laundering pertains to the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 307 crore when P Chidambaram was the union finance minister in the then Congress-led UPA government.

Chidambaram was in legal trouble as the Delhi High Court refused to grant him anticipatory bail in the INX Media corruption case. Earlier, Chidambaram's lawyers had challenged the Delhi HC's order which rejected his request for protection from arrest. The Delhi HC said that Chidambaram seems to be the "kingpin" and "key conspirator" who needs to be interrogated in custody.