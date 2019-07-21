The Indian team for all three formats to be competed in during the tour of West Indies has been announced. The ODI team, which was in the spotlight after the World Cup, has seen few changes but the presence of some other players.

Jasprit Bumrah has been rested while Khaleel Ahmed comes back. Navdeep Saini and Deepak Chahar have been brought into the team after good performances in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammad Shami retain their places. The three spinners in the World Cup squad continue to be in the team.

Manish Pandey has been rewarded for his good performances with India A while Shreyas Iyer also gets a chance. Rishabh Pant is retained and is the only specialist keeper in the team.

For the Test side, Wriddhiman Saha is brought back in and will be the other keeper in the side along with the incumbent Rishabh Pant. Hanuma Vihari is in the team and so is Rohit Sharma. The fast bowling attack remains the same with the addition of Umesh Yadav. Prithvi Shaw remains out due to injury while Mayank Agarwal will continue to be the opener.

Squads:

Tests: Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane (V-C), Hanuma Vihari, Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant (WK), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), R Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah

ODIs: Rohit Sharma (V-C), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Khaleel Ahmed, Navdeep Saini