It seems increasingly likely that India are going to finish atop the points table after the completion of the league stage of the ICC 2019 World Cup and, as a consequence, face New Zealand in the first semi-final of the event on July 9 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

The reason this prognosis can be made with some confidence is the fact that Australia are struggling in their match against South Africa. The Proteas batted like they didn't in the entire tournament and put an impressive score of 325/6 on the board in their innings. In response, Australia have already suffered three massive blows.

First, their captain Aaron Finch was dismissed in the third over of the match. Then, no. 3 batsman Usman Khawaja had to retire hurt with a calf issue and their troubles were greatly increased when Steve Smith was dismissed by Dwaine Pretorious. So, the Aussies are effectively three down and have a 300+ target to chase.

In case the Aussies succumb to the pressure of the South Africans, as seems likely at the moment, the Kangaroos will be facing hosts England in the other semi-final which will be played on July 11 at Edgbaston, Birmingham.