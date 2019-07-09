While India have made a decent start in their World Cup semi-final against New Zealand, picking up the wickets of Kiwi openers without much damage and keeping the run rate down, they might well be faced with a dreadful problem.

While bowling his fourth over, all-rounder Hardik Pandya starting experiencing discomfort around his groin region. He had two balls remaining in the over and got through them with some difficulty and then went off the pitch with the physio also attending to him.

This could turn out to be a major issue for India if Pandya doesn't recover as the Men in Blue have no back-up bowler to complete the 10 overs of the fifth bowler. With Kedar Jadhav not in the line-up, India don't even have a part-timer. Hence, if the Baroda all-rounder doesn't return to the field, someone like Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma may have to bowl the remaining six overs. They may prove to be very costly.