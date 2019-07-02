It's just about the halfway stage of the first innings of India's match against Bangladesh in the World Cup but it seems very likely that India will book their place in the semi-finals easily by the end of the day. The Indian team has already crossed the 150-mark and haven't lost a single wicket. Rohit Sharma, after being dropped early in the innings is now well set and looks without even the slightest difficulty against all the Bangladesh bowlers.

Sharma's fourth hundred of the tournament seems to be certain and the fact that Rohit usually converts his hundreds into even bigger scores makes the signs ominous for the Bangladesh team. Even KL Rahul who hasn't been at his fluent best is now well set and may well record a hundred himself. A score of 350+ seems certain as there is no bowler in the Bangladesh line-up who looks capable of stopping the onslaught.

Once India get such a big score, it would be very unlikely for Bangladesh to chase it down with accomplished bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Bhuvneshwar Kumar in opposition. Even Yuzvendra Chahal could cause serious problems. Bumrah is almost certain to bowl 10 very economical overs while the other bowlers may thrive on the pressure of a high required-rate. India are well on their way to the last-four.