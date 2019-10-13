The Virat Kohli-led Indian inflicted a humiliating defeat on South Africa in the second Test at Pune, part of the 3-match series, to take an invincible 2-0 lead. The South Africans, whose top-order fared miserably in the first innings, performed even more hopelessly in the second to go down with a margin of an innings and 137 runs.

What was most embarrassing for the Proteas was the fact that even in their second innings, it wasn't just the spinners who wreaked havoc but the Indian pacers also. Ravindra Jadeja ended up picking three wickets for 52 runs while Ravichandran Ashwin ended up with two scalps for 45. Umesh Yadav once again starred for the home team with three wickets in return for 22 while Ishant Sharma and Mohammad Shami got one each.

South Africa were bowled out for 189, following their score of 275 in the first innings. In the second go also, it was the partnership of Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander that proved to be the biggest irritant for India as they put up 56 runs on the board before Philander was out, unluckily, to a delivery down the leg side.

Serious questions need to be answered in the Proteas camp as their batting and bowling has been listless. For Indians, things can't get better.