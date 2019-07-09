In what could be a huge disadvantage for the Indian team, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and decided to bat first in the first semi-final of the 2019 World Cup. The pitch is looking good for batting and Kane had no difficulty in making his decision. Kohli said he also would have batted first but said the pitch would remain good for the entire duration of the game.

In team news, India dropped Kuldeep Yadav and brought leg-spinner Yuzvenra Chahal back into the side. This means India's spin bowling duo would be Ravindra Jadeja and Chahal. The dropping of Kuldeep is probably because of lack of success he had in the previous match.

In another important team news, New Zealand have brought back Lockie Ferguson who wasn't part of their team in the last match due to an injry. Ferguson is a genuinely quick bowler and is replacing Tim Southee.