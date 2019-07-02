In what could be a killer blow to Bangladesh, their key middle order batsman Mahmudullah has been declared unfit for the match against India. The Tigers have brought in Sabbir Rahman to replace him but his absence is likely to be felt in a great way by the Mashrafe-led side.

Over the years, Mahmudullah has been one of the most consistent performers in the team and has provided huge solidity batting at no. 5 position in the batting order. In the last World Cup, he scored back to back hundreds and was key in his team knocking England out to reach the last-8. While Sabbir is a good batsman, the value of Mahmudlllah is too high.

Another key change for Bangladesh is the replacemet of Mehidy Hasan with Rubel Hossain. The latter is an experienced performer and he may play an important role. While Mehidy has done well as a bowler, he is yet to prove his quality against a line-up like that of India which plays spin well.