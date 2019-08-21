Three people were killed after a helicopter carrying relief material to the flood-affected areas in Uttarakhand crashed after hitting a power cable in Uttarkashi on Wednesday, August 21, at around 12.15 pm.

The three people on board were identified as Captain Pal, Co-pilot Shailesh and a local named Rajpal.

The helicopter was carrying relief material from Mori village to Moldi village in Arakot valley and crashed while returning after distributing the material.

Uttarkashi's Tons river has been flowing above the danger level following heavy rainfall in the last few days. At least 18 people went missing after 20 houses were washed away on Sunday due to flood in the river.

The Gangotri highway, a key road in the region, was also shut down after landslides.

According to an NDTV report, 35 people have died due to rain-related incidents in the state.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat visited the flood-affected Arakot in Uttarkashi district on Tuesday. "11 bodies have been recovered so far. Search is being done. An ex-gratia of Rs 4 Lakh each will be given to next of the kin of all deceased," he said.