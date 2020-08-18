A case has been filed against top Facebook executive Ankhi Das in Madhya Pradesh under different sections of the Indian Penal Code, for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and inciting people.

The Chhattisgarh Police has registered the case late Monday night against Facebook's policy chief in India, Ankhi Das and two others based on a complaint by a journalist.

On Monday, Ankhi Das has alleged a threat to her life in a police complaint filed in the national capital, which names five people.

The 49-year-old Facebook executive has linked the alleged threats, which have been received online, to an article published last week in a foreign publication, Wall Street Journal, that stated Facebook overlooks hate speech by BJP leaders, triggering a huge political row.

In her complaint filed, Das has demanded an "immediate arrest" of all those named by her and has also sought police protection.

"I am under constant fear and threat, especially being a woman. The perpetrators are deliberately operating through online accounts to hide their identity and to further spread misinformation and incite violence against me to meet their agenda," Das said in her police complaint.

"The above threats are in relation to an article dated 14 August 2020 published in Wall Street Journal and further published in a mischaracterized and distorted manner in India by various publications and further widely circulated on social media," she added.