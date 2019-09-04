Lashkar-e-Taiba founder Hafiz Muhammad Saeed and Jaish-e-Mohammed head Masood Azhar have been declared as terrorists in an amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Act, 1967.

Along with with Saeed and Azhar, known militants -- Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi -- one of the top leaders of Laskar-e-Taiba and Dawood Ibrahim have been declared terrorists in the amended UAPA.

This is the first terror list to be released under the act, which was passed by the Lok Sabha and is waiting for the approval in the Rajya Sabha.

Those listed as terrorists under the act can have their assets, including properties seized by the government. In addition to this, the government will also share their personal details fo the declared terrorists with foreign governments.

The act is said to be in accordance with the international rules and the UN convention.

The law also has provision for those listed as terrorists to appeal to a bench (comprising of a sitting or retired judge along with at least two retired secretaries of the Indian government) within forty-five days of the release of the list.

"And whereas, the central government believes that Maulana Masood Azhar is involved in terrorism and Maulana Masood Azhar is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act. And whereas, the central government believes that Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is involved in terrorism and Hafiz Muhammad Saeed is to be notified as a terrorist under the said Act," a Home Ministry notification said.

The similar texts were written for Hafeez Saeed, Zakiur Rehman Lakhvi and Dawood Ibrahim in the notification.