The Gujarat state election commission has further postponed the Municipal and Panchayat elections due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The local bodies' elections were pushed to be held in November last month alongside Bihar polls, but there's further delay now.

The elections hold significance for both the BJP and Congress in Gujarat as they are widely considered a precursor to the 2022 Assembly polls. Meanwhile, BJP has fielded five Congress turncoats ahead of the polls, gaining a major edge over the opposition party.

Congress turncoats

Pradhymansinh Jadeja had defeated BJP's Chhabil Patel by 9,746 votes in Abdasa constituency. Brijesh Merja had defeated BJP's Kanti Amrutiya by 3,419 votes in Morbi constituency. J V Kakadiya had defeated BJP veteran Dilip Sanghani by 15,336 votes in Dhari constituency. In Karjan constituency, Akshay Patel had defeated BJP's Satish Patel by 3,564 votes. Finally, Jitu Chaudhary had defeated BJP's Madhubhai Raut in the Kaprada seat with just 170 votes.