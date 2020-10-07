In a major embarrassment to the Indian National Congress (INC), the Kisan Congress unit of Bihar has accused the grand old party of selling poll tickets to candidates for the Bihar election which is scheduled later this month. The faction also alleged that the party has only given the tickets to upper caste candidates. The development has come at a time when Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were seen at the forefront of the protests against the UP government in the Hathras rape case where a Dalit girl was raped by 4 upper-caste men.

'Sale of poll tickets in the party'

As per a report by Times Now, a group of Bihar Congress party members, mostly from the Kisan Congress unit, alleged that no one in their community was given a ticket to contest the polls for the Bihar Assembly. A protesting leader who claimed to be Akhil Bharatiya Kisan Congress' national joint coordinator claimed that some leaders of the Bihar Congress, such as Sadanand Singh, Madan Mohan Jha, Akhilesh Prasad Singh, and 'prabhari' Shakti Singh Gohil of the Bihar Congress, took money to offer poll tickets.

The claims made by the Kisan Congress unit leader may come as a setback for the Congress party, especially when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is leading Congress' Kheti Bachao Yatra' to protest against the Farm Bills. There has been a huge resentment amongst the farmers against the farmer bills which were recently passed in a controversial manner during the monsoon session of the Parliament.

RJD and Congress fighting election together

In alliance with the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress is contesting the Bihar elections. Bihar will witness the three-phase polls on 28 October, 3, and 7 November. The results of the Bihar election will be announced on 10 November by the Election Commission.