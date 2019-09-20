A part of a four-storied building at Mumbai's Lokmanya Tilak road collapsed on Friday morning. Fire brigade vehicles along with an ambulance and a rescue vehicle were rushed to the spot.

Ahmed building's (commercial galas) was situated opposite the Commissioner Of Police Office, Fort.

Mumbai: A portion of a four-storied building at Lokmanya Tilak Road collapses; 7 Mumbai fire brigade vehicles including ambulance and rescue vehicle rushed to the spot pic.twitter.com/WPW49bzw9C — ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2019

According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), no person is trapped in the building as it was evacuated before the collapse.

This is not an isolated incident. On September 10, at least 14 people were rescued from the debris of a building collapse near Crawford Market in south Mumbai.

According to reports, the building was a 'cessed' building under MHADA's jurisdiction.