Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan was injured in his leg in a firing on Thursday during his 'real freedom' rally in Wazirabad, reports said.

The incident took place at Zafarali Khan Chowk, and the injured former Pakistani Prime Minister and four other injured were transferred from the container to a bulletproof vehicle, according to ARY News.

He was soon rushed to a hospital where he was given treatment and was later seen bandaged on his right leg and being moved into an SUV, reports said.

The arrested attacker opened fire at Imran Khan when the former cricketer was standing atop a container-truck to address people as part of his ongoing "long march" against the Shehbaz Sharif government. Several other people, including PTI leader Faisal Javed, also sustained injuries, Geo News reported.

Geo News reported that chaos reigned the scene near the reception camp at Allahwala Chowk in Gujranwala after gunshots were fired.

Imran Khan's PTI march

Khan is leading PTI's march towards Islamabad which kicked off from Lahore's Liberty Chowk on October 29. This is the PTI chief's second long march this year.

Khan, along with his supporters, is expected to stage a sit-in in Islamabad against the Shehbaz Sharif-led coalition government at the end of the march. PTI has not yet confirmed the date of arrival in Islamabad.

According to Khan, the protest march will continue till the date for elections is announced, The News reported.

Earlier, the plan was to reach Islamabad by November 4. It was later revised to November 8-9 and then again revised to November 11. PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry then announced the party will keep changing the date to "tire the government out".

The political instability in Pakistan has also fuelled economic uncertainty, with international rating agencies questioning if the current government can maintain difficult economic policies in the face of political pressure and looming elections, The News reported.

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has directed PTI to ensure peace regardless of the location in Islamabad allotted to the party by the government to hold sit-in and 'jalsa'.

The observation came during the hearing of PTI's plea against the government for not issuing the party a no-objection certificate for its sit-in in Islamabad.

(Developing story)