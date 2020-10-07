Former CBI Director Ashwani Kumar dies by suicide. Kumar, who had also served as the governor of Manipur and Nagaland, was found hanging at his residence in Shimla, SP Shimla Mohit Chawla revealed.

Reports allege that Kumar left behind a suicide note, contents of which haven't been revealed as of this writing. While the immediate reason for his suicide was not revealed, the officer was reportedly suffering from depression.

"It's absolutely shocking. I have worked closely with him as special director. He was a gentleman. Never lost his temper. I always found him very pleasant, soft spoken; never ever raised his voice," Former CBI Director and successor of Kumar, A P Singh, was quoted as saying about the incident.

Kumar was serving director between August 2008 and November 2010 and handled several sensitive cases such as Bihar's Fodder scam. He was also the OSD to former CBI special director.