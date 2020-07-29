The first batch of five Rafale fighter jets can be seen entering the Indian airspace in an arrow formation, led by two Sukhoi fighter jets. They Sukhoi jets will escort the Rafales all the way to Haryana's Ambala Air Force base.

The 'game-changing' Rafales have covered a distance of almost 7,000 km to join the Indian Air Force (IAF) fleet. The jets will soon be inducted into the IAF as they land in Ambala on Wednesday, July 29.

As the French Rafales enter the Indian airspace, they received a warm welcome by an Indian Naval warship.

Take a look at the conversation between the Rafale contingent and INS Kolkata:

INS Kolkata: Welcome to the Indian Ocean

Rafale pilot: Many thanks. Most reassuring to have an Indian warship guarding seas

INS Kolkata: May you touch the sky with glory. Happy landings

Rafale pilot: Wish you fair winds. Happy hunting. Over and out

Taking to Twitter, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "The Birds have entered the Indian airspace..Happy Landing in Ambala!"

Rafales to join 'Golden Arrows' squadron

The five Rafales took off from the UAE today morning. The jets will be inducted into the IAF fleet as part of its No 17 Squadron, which is also known as the 'Golden Arrows'.

Check the visuals of the Rafale fighter jets that took off from France on Monday to land at Ambala airbase today.