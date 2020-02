A Chinese citizen has died from the coronavirus in France, the French health minister confirmed on Saturday, February 15. This is the first fatality reported in Europe.

The death adds to a rising toll of more than 1,520 -- with most of the new deaths in central Hubei province and in particular the provincial capital of Wuhan, the city of 11 million people where the outbreak began in December last year.

(This is a breaking story. More details awaited)