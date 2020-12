A massive fire broke out in Srinagar, gutting many shops in Ahmadnagar Buchpora. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to put out the fire and efforts are underway.

Photos from the scene show firefighters tending to the fire. A blanket of snow can be seen covering the roads. The shops have been gutted as a result of the massive fire. No word on casualties yet.

It remains unknown what triggered the fire. More developments to follow.