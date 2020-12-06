At least 20 people were injured in a fire that broke out after a cylinder blast in Lalbaug area of Mumbai in Maharashtra on Sunday morning. The incident took place at Sarang building in Ganesh Galli in Mumbai.

Two fire brigade and two jumbo tankers are on the spot, news agency ANI quoted Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

According to residents, there was a wedding at the house where the blast took place. They said that one of the cylinders had leakage.

Despite being informed about this, the caterers there didn't pay attention, locals said. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited King Edward Memorial (KEM) hospital to meet the people who were injured in the blast.