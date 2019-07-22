A fire broke out at the MTNL building in Bandra West in Mumbai. Over a 100 people are feared trapped, initial reports say.

14 fire engines have been called to the scene to put out the flames.

#WATCH Mumbai: A level 4 fire has broken out in MTNL Building in Bandra, 14 fire tenders are present at the spot. Fire fighting operations are underway. Approximately 100 people are reportedly trapped on the terrace of the building. More details awaited. pic.twitter.com/CVCAP8Tjj2 — ANI (@ANI) July 22, 2019

The building has nine-stories and most of the people are stuck on the 3rd and the 4th floors. The MTNL building is situated on SV Road in suburban Bandra.

The fire comes just one day after another one broke out in a building near the Taj Mahal hotel in Colaba in Mumbai. One person was feared dead in the level-2 fire. The fire occurred on the third floor of the Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited.)