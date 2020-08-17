Filmmaker Nishikant Kamat has passed away on Monday (August 17) at the age of 50. He was suffering Chronic Liver Disease and other secondary infections.

Riteish Deshmukh, who had earlier tweeted about Kamat being put on life support and prayed for his speedy recovery, confirmed the news in a fresh tweet.

"I will miss you my friend. #NishikantKamat Rest In Peace," Riteish wrote while sharing a picture of him hugging the filmmaker.

On Monday morning, confusion spread among the people regarding Kamat's health status.

After 12 noon on Monday, several media reports started claiming that the filmmaker had passed away. Twitter also flooded with condolence messages from actors and filmmakers of Bollywood and other film Industries. However, soon after that, contradictory tweets started appearing, claiming that the filmmaker is still alive.

Minutes after Renuka Shahane tweeted expressing grief over Kamat's death, the actress deleted her tweet and posted another tweet which reads: "So sorry for the tweet about Nishikant Kamat. Just heard that he is still among us & I hope he is blessed with a long life. Stay strong Nishi. Praying."