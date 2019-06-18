Eoin Morgan unleashed a brutal assault on the Afghanistan bowling attack by playing a blistering innings of 148 off just 71 balls. But what distinguished the knock were the 17 sixes that the English captain hit – the world record for most sixes in an innings by a batsman. The sheer brutality of the assault by Morgan had to be seen to be believed. Targeting the area from square leg to long off, he picked off Afghan bowlers with utter contempt and lack of mercy. His hundred came off just 57 deliveries, the fastest by an English batsman in World Cups, overtaking the mark set by Jos Buttler earlier in the tournament. Along with 17 sixes, Morgan managed just 4 fours, a testament to his desire for hitting maximums and clearing the ropes.