An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital on Monday, June 8, at around 1 pm, the National Center for Seismology confirmed.

The earthquake was epicentred around 13 km of the bordering Gurugram and had a depth of 18 km, news agency PTI reported.

The Delhi-NCR region has witnessed over 14 quakes of low and medium intensity since April.

Mild tremors were felt in New Delhi and surrounding areas for a few seconds.

Geologists said that Delhi, which lies close to a faultline, is susceptible to low-intensity earthquakes. The national capital is also in close proximity to the Himalayas where several earthquakes of over magnitude 8 have frequently occurred.

Several studies have revealed that there is possibility of a few major tremors in the Himalayan region which can severely affect the Delhi-NCR region.

List of earthquakes in Delhi-NCR

The recent earthquakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity. Check the list here: