An earthquake with a magnitude of 2.1 on the Richter Scale hit the national capital on Monday, June 8, at around 1 pm, the National Center for Seismology confirmed.
The earthquake was epicentred around 13 km of the bordering Gurugram and had a depth of 18 km, news agency PTI reported.
The Delhi-NCR region has witnessed over 14 quakes of low and medium intensity since April.
Mild tremors were felt in New Delhi and surrounding areas for a few seconds.
Geologists said that Delhi, which lies close to a faultline, is susceptible to low-intensity earthquakes. The national capital is also in close proximity to the Himalayas where several earthquakes of over magnitude 8 have frequently occurred.
Several studies have revealed that there is possibility of a few major tremors in the Himalayan region which can severely affect the Delhi-NCR region.
List of earthquakes in Delhi-NCR
The recent earthquakes recorded in the Delhi-NCR region were of low to medium intensity. Check the list here:
- April 12 - Delhi (3.5)
- April 13 - Delhi (2.7)
- April 16 – Delhi (2)
- May 3 – Delhi (3)
- May 6 – Faridabad (2.3)
- May 10 – Delhi (3.4)
- May 15 – Delhi (2.2)
- May 28 – Faridabad (2.5)
- May 29 – Rohtak (4.5 and 2.9)
- June 1 – Rohtak (1.8 and 3)
- June 3 - Faridabad (3.2)