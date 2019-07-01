Candice Warner, wife of Australian opening batsman David Warner, gave birth to their third child last night in London, England. David, who is playing for Australia in the World Cup, took to Twitter to make this delightful announcement. In his first tweet since June 1, the dashing opening batsman informed his followers that the baby was born at 10:30 PM on June 30. The name of the girl was also mentioned – Isla Rose Warner. A photo of the newly-born girl with her sisters and mother was also posted by the cricketer on Instagram.

The Warners were already parents to two girls – Ivy Mae and Indi Rae – and will now have a younger sister to give them company.

This news comes at a good time when both Warner and his team Australia are finding their best form in the ongoing World Cup. The stocky left-hander has already registered a big hundred in the tournament and is starting to resemble his old self after going through a painful period of 12 months where he was banned for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.